Paid assassins held to rough justice by mob in Mohmand

October 6, 2018




Two suspected assassins were killed by a mob after a man was killed in Mohmand district over a land dispute.

According to officials, Sher Rehman was killed by two paid assassins hired by a man identified as Ispin Khan. The two had a land dispute that dates back to five years.

The killers were caught by the locals when they tried to flee the scene after killing Rehman. They were killed after the funeral prayers.

Three houses were also burnt on the orders of a jigra. A fine of Rs0.7 was also imposed on Ispin Khan.

Seventy-one people were arrested for disturbing the law and order and section 144 was imposed in the district, the officials said.

"All kinds of assemblies by group of people within the defined territory is strictly prohibited with further orders of confining the inhabitants to be in their own premises."

PTI leader Shaukat Yousafzai said the government would not allow anyone to establish unlawful courts.

He said that the chief minister has ordered an inquiry and those involved would be arrested within two days.
 
 
 

