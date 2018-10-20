Over 70% of Karachi loses power as national grid line trips

October 20, 2018

Over 70% of Karachi lost power on Saturday afternoon after the national grid supply line tripped.

The main line tripping resulted in the K-Electric circuits tripping, plunging the city into darkness.

Areas affected include North Karachi, Surjani Town, New Karachi Industrial Area, Nusrat Bhutto Colony, Federal B Area, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Clifton, Korangi, West Wharf, Defence, Jacob Lines and Orangi. Hospitals and the airport also lost power.

Related: K-Electric line trips, plunging Karachi into darkness

K-Electric says their teams are working on the issue but it will take a few hours to resolve. It ordinarily takes three to four hours to fix.

The national grid supplies 650 megawatts supply to K-Electric, which has stopped because the line tripped. K-Electric’s own 2,200MW supply system has also shut down.

The Pipri grid station has also tripped. Reports are also coming in that the power breakdown is being exacerbated by faults in the power supplier’s extra high tension lines.

This is the third major power breakdown in the city this month.

Areas in Hyderabad also lost power. Latifabad, Kohsar and Tando Jam are also in the dark.

 
 
 

See Also

Karachi and Peshawar gear up for Oct 21 by-elections

October 20, 2018 4:05 pm

Karachi’s clock towers are stuck in time

October 19, 2018 1:01 pm

Residents protest anti-encroachment drive in Karachi’s Surjani Town

October 18, 2018 9:59 pm

748 new cops participate in 40th Razzaqabad training centre passing out parade

October 18, 2018 12:08 pm

Two more polio cases surface in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

October 17, 2018 7:52 pm

Motorcyclist hit by US consulate vehicle in Karachi

October 15, 2018 10:19 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.