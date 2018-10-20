Over 70% of Karachi loses power as national grid line trips

Over 70% of Karachi lost power on Saturday afternoon after the national grid supply line tripped.

The main line tripping resulted in the K-Electric circuits tripping, plunging the city into darkness.

Areas affected include North Karachi, Surjani Town, New Karachi Industrial Area, Nusrat Bhutto Colony, Federal B Area, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Clifton, Korangi, West Wharf, Defence, Jacob Lines and Orangi. Hospitals and the airport also lost power.

K-Electric says their teams are working on the issue but it will take a few hours to resolve. It ordinarily takes three to four hours to fix.

The national grid supplies 650 megawatts supply to K-Electric, which has stopped because the line tripped. K-Electric’s own 2,200MW supply system has also shut down.

The Pipri grid station has also tripped. Reports are also coming in that the power breakdown is being exacerbated by faults in the power supplier’s extra high tension lines.

This is the third major power breakdown in the city this month.

Areas in Hyderabad also lost power. Latifabad, Kohsar and Tando Jam are also in the dark.