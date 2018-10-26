Over 50 people will go to prison over corruption, says Fawad Chaudhry

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has predicted that over 50 people will be jailed over corruption charges.

“Khawaja Haris is a senior lawyer and had he not taken millions in fee he would have also agreed that Nawaz should be sentenced,” the information minister said in a tweet on Friday.

خواجہ حارث سینئر وکیل ہیںاگر کروڑوں روپے فیس نہ لی ہوتی تو وہ بھی مان جاتے کہ کیس میں نواز شریف کو سزا ہونی چاہئے،بدقسمتی ہے ایسے فول پروف مقدمات ختم ہونے میں سالوں لگ جاتے ہیں۔اپوزیشن کے پاس کوئ لیڈرشپ ہے نہ نظریہ صرف پیسے بچانے کیلئےسیاست ہو رہی ہے،پچاس سے زیادہ جیل جائیں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 26, 2018

Nawaz Sharif, the former prime minister, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted in the Avenfield properties case. He is currently out on bail and two more references—Al Aziza and Flagship—are being heard against him in the accountability court.

It is unfortunate that such fool-proof cases take years to wrap up, Chaudhry added.

The minister criticised the opposition for “doing politics to save their money”. The opposition doesn’t have any vision or leadership, he remarked.