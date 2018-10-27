Opposition can’t do anything except cursing Khan, PTI: Fawad Chaudhry

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that the opposition can’t do anything except for cursing the PTI and its leader Imran Khan.

“Fazlur Rehman had been the chairman of the Kashmir committee since the 90s but you won’t find a single statement from him against India,” Chaudhry said on Friday. “You won’t find a single statement of Nawaz Sharif or Asif Zardari against India because they think Narendra Modi would be offended.”

The minister said that their only agenda is to have their crimes forgiven. “The laws are the same for the opposition and the government in the state of Medina.”

Chaudhry said that they shouldn’t have the right to govern if they can’t hold corrupt people to account.

“They are criticizing us for borrowing money from China and Saudi Arabia,” he added. “There is a difference between you and Imran Khan; he is borrowing money for the children of the country and not for his own children.”

He said that Imran Khan will protect each and every penny. “The prime minister has made it clear that nobody gets an NRO and nobody should expect it.”