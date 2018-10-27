Opposition can’t do anything except cursing Khan, PTI: Fawad Chaudhry

October 27, 2018

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that the opposition can’t do anything except for cursing the PTI and its leader Imran Khan.

“Fazlur Rehman had been the chairman of the Kashmir committee since the 90s but you won’t find a single statement from him against India,” Chaudhry said on Friday. “You won’t find a single statement of Nawaz Sharif or Asif Zardari against India because they think Narendra Modi would be offended.”

Related story: Did the Sharif family approach the PTI govt for an NRO?

The minister said that their only agenda is to have their crimes forgiven. “The laws are the same for the opposition and the government in the state of Medina.”

Chaudhry said that they shouldn’t have the right to govern if they can’t hold corrupt people to account.

“They are criticizing us for borrowing money from China and Saudi Arabia,” he added. “There is a difference between you and Imran Khan; he is borrowing money for the children of the country and not for his own children.”

Related story: Do whatever you want but you won’t get an NRO, PM Khan tells opposition

He said that Imran Khan will protect each and every penny. “The prime minister has made it clear that nobody gets an NRO and nobody should expect it.”

 
 
 

See Also

NADRA office to remain open till 11pm for housing scheme form submission

October 27, 2018 7:24 pm

Cases against me are nothing but fraud: Ishaq Dar

October 26, 2018 9:10 pm

Over 50 people will go to prison over corruption, says Fawad Chaudhry

October 26, 2018 6:17 pm

Government to introduce new law to curb corruption

October 26, 2018 5:08 pm

Cartoon — Sabir Nazar

October 26, 2018 1:00 pm

Look forward to strengthen business ties with China: PM Khan

October 25, 2018 5:41 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Iftikhar Firdous

Farooq Baloch

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.