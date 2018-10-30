Opp wants to make Shehbaz Sharif public accounts committee head at any cost

The PPP’s Khursheed Shah has assured former prime minister Nawaz Sharif that his party will not withdraw its demand to make Shehbaz Sharif the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee.

Shah met Shehbaz and Nawaz in the opposition leader’s chamber in parliament house on Monday.

It was Nawaz’s first visit to parliament after he was disqualified for life by the Supreme Court last year. He was welcomed by Shehbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Shah told Nawaz Sharif that the PPP and the PML-N had agreed to make the opposition leader in the National Assembly the PAC chairman.

The PPP leader said that both parties had implemented the Charter of Democracy in their governments.

Shehbaz, who is currently in NAB’s custody over his alleged involvement in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scheme scam, attended the meeting after the NA speaker issued his production orders to attend the parliamentary session.

Shehbaz said that he himself called NAB’s official for an interrogation but they don’t show up.

I haven’t been asked about anything yet, Shehbaz told the opposition leader.