People who had hoped to get their driving licences on Tuesday returned home empty-ended after the online system came to a standstill following a ‘technical issue’.

“Due to the abundance of work, there was an error in the system”, said a traffic licencing official. “All the branches across Sindh come under the system of Central Police Office.”

The system was restored after an hour.

Twenty-six branches of the driving licence department are linked to the central server at the CPO.