Notices for PTI ministers for by-poll campaign violation

October 6, 2018

The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued notices to Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar for running election campaigns for PTI’s candidate ahead of the by-polls.

The ministers announced different development projects and inaugurated a project for the water supply to Khewra, Jhelum, on October 5.

Khurshid Alam, the returning officer of  Punjab Assembly’s constituency PP-27 Jhelum, summoned them to explain themselves at 11 am on October 9.

The by-polls in PP-27 Jhelum are scheduled for October 14.

Ministers are barred from announcing any schemes after the election date is announced, according to Section 233 of the Election Act, 2017 and the ECP’s code of conduct.

 
 
 

