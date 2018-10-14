Nothing done in the past 15 years to trace assets abroad: Shahzad Akbar

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, he said that while India and China have achieved a lot in terms of bringing back assets abroad, Pakistan hasn’t been half as successful.No international asset tracing cases were lodged the past 15 years, no MoUs were signed, no agreements made and no work was done, he said.Pakistan set aside its extradition treaty with the UK, Akbar added.He discussed the incumbent government’s policy towards this and said all investigations will be streamlined.Coordination with overseas law enforcement agencies will also be improved to see where the money goes, Akbar said.He said he didn’t want to go into the specifics of cases as the court had cautioned them against that but the information was coming out in the open for everyone to see. The special assistant also said that the government will be approaching the UAE and China to improve communication in this regard. We’re talking about joint investigations and information sharing, he said, adding that the government wants to put an end to the mechanism of money laundering.He discussed how money is laundered and explained these fake accounts popping up across the country are used to funnel black money.There are organized groups using these accounts and then there are people who create fake companies to launder money in a ‘legal’ way. He said they will also be going after the people in the bank and SECP who helped set up fake accounts and companies.