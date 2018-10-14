Nothing done in the past 15 years to trace assets abroad: Shahzad Akbar

October 14, 2018




In the past 12 to 15 years nothing has been done to trace assets abroad, said the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Accountability Shahzad Akbar.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, he said that while India and China have achieved a lot in terms of bringing back assets abroad, Pakistan hasn’t been half as successful.

No international asset tracing cases were lodged the past 15 years, no MoUs were signed, no agreements made and no work was done, he said.

Pakistan set aside its extradition treaty with the UK, Akbar added.

He discussed the incumbent government’s policy towards this and said all investigations will be streamlined.

Coordination with overseas law enforcement agencies will also be improved to see where the money goes, Akbar said.

He said he didn’t want to go into the specifics of cases as the court had cautioned them against that but the information was coming out in the open for everyone to see. The special assistant also said that the government will be approaching the UAE and China to improve communication in this regard. We’re talking about joint investigations and information sharing, he said, adding that the government wants to put an end to the mechanism of money laundering.

He discussed how money is laundered and explained these fake accounts popping up across the country are used to funnel black money.

There are organized groups using these accounts and then there are people who create fake companies to launder money in a ‘legal’ way. He said they will also be going after the people in the bank and SECP who helped set up fake accounts and companies.
 
 
 

See Also

NAB finds Rs3b in Karachi auto driver’s bank account

October 13, 2018 9:06 pm

Accountability will continue, Fawad Chaudhry tells protesting Opposition

October 10, 2018 6:08 pm

Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan’s firm received a Rs2.2m payment from a fake account

October 10, 2018 3:41 pm

Sindh health dept worker finds out she owes the FBR millions in taxes

October 10, 2018 1:04 pm

Pakistan improves its ranking in global anti-money laundering index but still has a long way to go

October 10, 2018 11:03 am

Shehbaz’s arrest is nothing but ‘political revenge’: Nawaz

October 9, 2018 3:42 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Farooq Baloch

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.