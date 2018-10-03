Non-filers can’t buy new cars, property worth over Rs4m in Pakistan

The Cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee made three changes on Tuesday to the supplementary budget it presented on September 18, reversing a key directive that once restricted non-filers from buying property worth more than Rs4 million and new cars.

Non-filers are people who do not file their tax returns with the Federal Board of Revenue. They include both people who pay tax on their income and those who evade it.

Speaking to SAMAA TV’s program Awaz, Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Asad Umar confirmed that the ECC, the top government body that makes key policy decisions, has made amendments to the mini budget, which was presented in the National Assembly last month.

The minister presented the amended finance bill in the NA on October 4 (today) for approval.

حکومت نے نان فائلر کے لئے نیا اعلان کر دیا

Overseas Pakistanis will be allowed to buy new cars and new property. In case of inherited property, the beneficiary, a widow for example, is also exempt from the condition of filing tax returns. This means the property can be transferred to the beneficiary regardless of its value even if he or she is not a filer. The third change allows non-filers to purchase automobiles below 200 cc (engine), such as auto rickshaws and motorcycles, Umar told SAMAA TV.

In May, the former government of the PML-N had imposed a ban on non-filers, preventing them from buying new vehicles. Similarly, non-filers were also banned from purchasing property valued at more than Rs4 million. The purpose of the ban was to bring these people into the tax net.

However, the proposals Umar presented on September 18, once again allowed non-filers to buy new cars and property, a decision that was met with severe criticism from former finance minister Miftah Ismail and some economists.

“Very disappointed that [the] PTI govt. has lifted the ban on non-taxpayers [non-filers] from buying new cars and expensive land,” the former finance minister said. “We were under intense pressure from auto companies and land developers but we didn’t budge.”

Ismail, however, wasn’t the only one concerned. This directive will protect non-filers and lead to an increase in the prices of real estate, Asad Sayeed, a Cambridge-trained economist had tweeted then—real estate is where most tax evaders park their money.

However, the latest amendments once again bar non-filers from buying new automobiles and property. “Previously there was no limit on the type of automobiles non-filers can’t buy, we have changed that,” Umar said, explaining one can’t expect a rickshaw driver or bike riders to be a tax filer. Similarly, those (read housewives) who inherit property from their husbands or fathers should not be burdened with this condition, he said.