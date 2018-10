A Karachi accountability court issued on Monday non-bailable warrants for the arrest of MQM leader Babar Ghauri.

Ghauri is among eight accused named in a Rs3.5 billion corruption reference. NAB says he was involved in corruption in the Karachi Port Trust during his tenure as federal shipping minister.

It also says that he was involved in 940 illegal appointments in the KPT in 2012.

Also named in the case are Rauf Akhtar Farooqi and MQM MPA Javed Hanif.