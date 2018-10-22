Non-bailable arrest warrant issued for model Ayyan Ali after she misses 33 hearings

A Customs court in Rawalpindi issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for model Ayyan Ali in a currency smuggling case on Monday. She has not turned up in court for 33 hearings.

Due to the judges of the Customs court being on holiday, the hearing was held by duty judge Raja Ghazanfar.

During the hearing, the model’s lawyer said that Ali is unwell, which is why she can’t appear before the court.

Customs prosecutor Ameen Feroz said that these people always make excuses and waste the court’s time. They are not presenting her before the court deliberately, he said.

Her lawyer submitted a medical application and requested the court that Ayyan be exempted from appearing because she is sick. The court rejected the plea and issued a non-bailable warrant for the model’s arrest. The hearing was adjourned till November 10.

Prior to this, two bailable arrest warrants and a non-bailable warrant were issued for the model on on October 6. She was arrested at the old Benazir International Airport in March 2015 on charges of trying to smuggle $506,800 to the United Arab Emirates.

She was indicted by a Customs court in November 2015 for attempting to smuggle the money. However, she pleaded not guilty.

The model announced on October 16 through a tweet that she will return to Pakistan soon.