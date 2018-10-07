No threat to Pakistan’s coastal belt as cyclone moves to Oman

October 8, 2018

A tropical cyclone that was expected to hit Karachi and other coastal cities of Pakistan has moved towards Oman. So, none of Pakistan’s coastal area is under threat, said the Met Office on Sunday.

“A strong low pressure area has formed over the southeast Arabian Sea, about 1350km southeast of Oman and at about 1400km south of Karachi,” the Met office said.

This weather system, moving towards the Oman and Yemen coast, is likely to concentrate into a tropical cyclone during next 24 hours, the weather department said.

It said none of Pakistan’s coast area is under threat by the current weather system.

The Met office had said that if the cyclone is formed in the Arabia Sea, it would be named ‘Loban’.

 
 
 

