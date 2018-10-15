No new tax as KP allocates more for power and energy sectors

October 15, 2018

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa unveiled the budget with an outlay of over Rs648 billion for the remaining eight months of the ongoing fiscal year 2018-2019.

The budget shows Rs30 billion surplus, with Rs180 billion allocated for development.

Presenting the budget in the KP assembly, Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra said the government is not imposing any new tax on people.

The government has allocated Rs385.7 million for 26 new projects of sports, tourism and culture.

The major projects are:

> Hunr Bazar and Art Gallery in the open space of Nishtar Hall

> Cycling velodrome in Peshawar

> Upgrading sports complexes in Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Haripur and Mardan

> Hockey turf in Swat

> Badminton halls, Squash, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts in KP

> Vehicle and walking tracks in different cities

> Tourist facilitation centres

The finance minister said Rs39b have been allocated for the transport sector, which will also be spent on the bus rapid-transit project.

He said that the development budget of energy and power sectors has been increased by four times. He remarked that solar power will be used to generate power in 8,000 schools.

The finance minister told the house that the current provincial budget did not cover the tribal districts recently merged with KP.

Health sector

The KP government has allocated Rs7,817 million for 102 projects of the health sector in the Annual Development Programme.

The minister said that 16 new health projects will be launched, for which Rs754.665 million have been allocated.

The major projects include:

> Trauma Centre in DHQ Hospital Lakki Marwat

> Cardiac Cauterisation Lab in three divisional headquarter hospitals

> Burn centres in three divisional headquarter hospitals

> Children hospital in Swat

Agriculture sector

The government has allocated Rs2573 million for the 40 projects of the agriculture sector. There are 10 new projects in the budget.

More than 50% of the KP labour force is engaged in agriculture, he said.

 
 
 

