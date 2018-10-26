No more snorkeling for Karachiites as government bans entry in Churna Island

Just as water sports was becoming popular in Sindh, the government has decided to impose a ban on people travelling to Churna Island.

Churna Island is located near Mubarak Goth, Karachi. In recent years, it had become a popular tourist spot for water enthusiasts. People would travel there for scuba diving, cliff jumping, snorkeling, jet skiing among others.

Now, if you want to travel to Churna Island you will have to get a no objection certificate from Balochistan Protection Agency. A fee will be charged too.

On August 2, the authorities banned the public from visiting China Port in Clifton, Karachi.

China Port is a 2.5 kilometre stretch of concrete tetrapods built by the Chinese for the South Asia Pakistan Terminal. A tetrapod is a structure used to prevent coastal erosion and to support breakwaters.

Section 144 of the PPC has been imposed at the breakwater at China Port. This means people are not allowed to visit the port. The KPT has even asked the police to deploy security at the port.