No more first class air travel for PM Imran and his cabinet

When the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf first came to power over two months ago, Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed to cut down on expenses.

As part of its austerity drive, the government decided to auction off extra vehicles of PM House and serve only tea and biscuits at cabinet meetings. Now the government is going a step further and has issued guidelines regarding the foreign visits of ministers and government officials.

From now on, only the president and the chief justice will be allowed to travel first class. Everyone else including the prime minister, federal ministers, ministers of state, senators, MNAs, federal secretaries and ambassadors will get the business class tickets.

The chairman joint chief of staff committee and all three services chiefs will also be travelling business class.

The federal ministers, ministers of state and advisors/assistant to PM would require the prior approval of the prime minister before going on a foreign visit.

Further, the federal ministers, ministers of state, advisers, special assistants to the prime minister and officers will be allowed to avail not more than three visits abroad per year, except for special circumstances. However, the minister for foreign affairs and minister for commerce are exempted from the restriction of three visits.

The notification issued on Saturday also forbids the ministry and the secretary of the ministry from travelling abroad on the same time.