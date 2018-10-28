No Israeli plane was allowed to land in Islamabad, says President Arif Alvi

He said the government is not working to strengthen relations with the country. Before leaving for Pakistan after his first official foreign trip to Turkey, President Alvi said there will be no compromise on the issues on Kashmir and Palestine.Pakistan has always supported Palestine and has highlighted the atrocities being carried out against Palestinians and Kashmiris on a global platform, he said, adding that the report of an Israeli plane landing in Pakistan is fake.Israeli journalist Ami Scharf started a controversy by tweeting that a private business jet flew to Islamabad from Tel Aviv in Israel via Amman and went back.He said in his tweet that the jet remained on ground in Islamabad for nearly 10 hours. He said the jet made a brief stopover in Amman on the way to Islamabad because of which it got a new call sign and became an Amman-Islamabad flight.Speaking about Saudi-Pakistan relations, he said Saudi Arabia is a friendly country that has been with Pakistan in times of need. However, he said a complete investigation should be completed into journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.Turkey is an important ally, he said, adding that visits of this nature are important because they strengthen Pak-Turk relations. During his three-day visit, the president met the Turkish president and prime minister.