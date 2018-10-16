Nine people killed as train rams into rickshaw in Kandhkot

October 16, 2018

 

At least nine people, including two children, were killed and four others were injured after a train hit a rickshaw in Kandhkot.

The Khushhal Khan Khattak Express, travelling from Karachi to Peshawar, rammed into a rickshaw crossing the railway track.

Most of the victims belonged to the same family and were travelling to Lashari after attending a wedding.

After the accident, the train was taken back to Jacobabad. The train service has been suspended.

This is the third accident involving the Khushhal Khan Khattak Express in the last one month.

On September 16, at least 20 passengers were injured after nine bogies of the Khushhal Khan Khattak Express derailed near the Massan railway station. Later on September 27, thirteen bogies of derailed near Sehwan.

 
 
 

