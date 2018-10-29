NHA auctions off 13 vehicles for Rs12.9m in Karachi

The cars were auctioned off for Rs1,2959,000. The NHA is auctioning off 219 vehicles across the country, which includes 45 luxury vehicles.The next phase will be held in Quetta on October 31 and in Gilgit on November 5. The auction process started from October 16.Ali Sher Masoodi, an official of the NHA, said that the cars have been auctioned off following prime minister’s austerity drive.