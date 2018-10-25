Newborn kidnapped from Jinnah Hospital, Lahore

October 25, 2018




A newborn was kidnapped on Thursday from Jinnah Hospital, Lahore by an unidentified woman.

The culprit took the baby from her paternal grandmother when she went to use the toilet and escaped. The baby's father was identified as Nadeem of Kot Lakhpat. The culprit first made the family's acquaintance and then escaped with the baby when left alone.

The police have started an investigation into the matter. The culprits are being tracked with the help of CCTV footage.  A rickshaw driver has been arrested on the suspicion of aiding the suspect.
 
 
 

See Also

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Farooq Baloch

Samaa Digital

Noor Ul Huda Shaheen

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.