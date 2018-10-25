Newborn kidnapped from Jinnah Hospital, Lahore

The culprit took the baby from her paternal grandmother when she went to use the toilet and escaped. The baby's father was identified as Nadeem of Kot Lakhpat. The culprit first made the family's acquaintance and then escaped with the baby when left alone.The police have started an investigation into the matter. The culprits are being tracked with the help of CCTV footage. A rickshaw driver has been arrested on the suspicion of aiding the suspect.