New inquiry report finds irregularities in Pakpattan DPO transfer case

October 3, 2018

 

A new inquiry report on the transfer of former Pakpattan DPO has found many irregularities in the case.

The National Counter Terrorism Authority Director General Khaliq Dad submitted the report to the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The report states that the transfer order was issued by CM House. The inquiry officer said that the CM House informed Pakpattan DPO of the transfer. “The call was received at 11pm,” he said. The DPO was transferred at an unusual time, remarked Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

The report also said that the behaviour of Ahsan Jameel Gujjar, Khawar Maneka’s close aide, was quite offensive. An investigation should be launched against him in light of court orders.

Khawar Maneka also appeared in court. He is accused to have made the call for DPO’s transfer after the officer refused to apologise to him for stopping his children.

Maneka started crying and the top judge told him to leave the court. “Please go from here, we are conducting an inquiry,” the chief justice said.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that all the officials should read Article 62(i)(f), which ensures their truthfulness and trustworthiness, and consider it as advice. “We can’t forgive everyone,” he said.

The court has ordered Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and former IG Kaleem Imam to submit their replies in response to the National Counter Terrorism Authority’s report.

 
 
 

