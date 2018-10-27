Never asked Imran Khan for an NRO, says Zardari

Former president Asif Zardari has said that he had never asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to give him an NRO, which in political-speak refers to an amnesty.

“I only met him in the assembly once,” Zardari said, addressing a press conference on Friday. “I didn’t even ask Musharraf for an NRO and spent five years in jail in his government.”

In his address to the nation on October 24, Prime Minister Imran Khan had severely criticized opposition leaders and said that they won’t be given an NRO.

PM Khan said that the opposition members have realised that their corruption is going to be exposed.

“They are looking for an NRO,” the PM remarked. “Do whatever you want but you won’t get an NRO.”

What is NRO?

The controversial National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) was issued in October 2007 by former military dictator Pervez Musharraf as a result of a deal with the political leadership.

Politicians, political workers and bureaucrats were granted amnesty under the NRO against criminal cases. It is said that the NRO was introduced to pave the way for Benazir Bhutto’s return in 2007.

Sindh money laundering case

Commenting on the Sindh money laundering case, Mr Zardari said that the trading accounts were being called fake accounts. “The friends who helped us industrialize Sindh are being arrested,” the former president said. “They have a problem with me but are arresting my friends.”

Zardari said a possible arrest is not something new for him as he has gone through such a situation in the past.

In September, the Supreme Court had formed a JIT to probe a money laundering case involving Rs35 billion funneled through fake bank accounts at three local banks.

Those involved in the case include PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, former Summit Bank president Hussain Lawai, Omni Group of Companies chairperson Khawaja Anwar Majeed and his sons, among others. Lawai, Anwar Majeed and his son is already in FIA’s custody.

Meeting with Nawaz Sharif

“Nawaz Sharif doesn’t need me and I don’t need Nawaz Sharif,” Zardari said when asked if a meeting with the former prime minister is possible.

However, he added that Maulana Fazlur Rahman is trying to arrange a meeting. “We will meet Nawaz Sharif if he comes to the All Parties Conference,” he added.

The All Parties Conference of the opposition parties is likely to be held on October 31.