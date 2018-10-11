Who is eligible to apply for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme?

The government aims to build five million homes in five years. The low-cost houses project will be initially launched in seven districtsThe NADRA has issued online registration forms, and 125,000 forms have been downloaded. The site received 300,000 visits. The forms can be submitted from October 22 to December 21. The registration will be completed in two months.The officials said that only one person from a family can apply for registration. Any person who owns a house is not eligible to apply.