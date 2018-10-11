Who is eligible to apply for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme?

October 11, 2018
and





The registration for the prime minister’s Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme has started.

The government aims to build five million homes in five years. The low-cost houses project will be initially launched in seven districts.

The NADRA has issued online registration forms, and 125,000 forms have been downloaded. The site received 300,000 visits. The forms can be submitted from October 22 to December 21. The registration will be completed in two months.

The officials said that only one person from a family can apply for registration. Any person who owns a house is not eligible to apply.
 
 
 

See Also

Update: NADRA website back up after being ‘temporarily affected’ as Naya Pakistan housing forms go online

October 11, 2018 6:40 pm

Today’s outlook: Federal cabinet ponders the ECL, Nawaz Sharif heads to court again

October 11, 2018 8:36 am

PM Imran Khan’s cleanliness campaign to start from October 13

October 8, 2018 4:03 pm

Government to build five million low-cost houses

October 5, 2018 5:35 pm

PM forms committee to review NACTA’s performance

September 25, 2018 9:10 pm

Explainer: Nadeem Malik on fake housing schemes, MMA’s revival

March 20, 2018 9:54 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.