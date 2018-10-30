Nawaz to not attend Fazl-led All Parties Conference

October 30, 2018

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will not be a part of the opposition’s All Parties Conference.

He made the decision after meeting his brother, Shehbaz Sharif, in the opposition leader’s chamber on Tuesday. NAB had brought Shehbaz to the parliament. He is currently in its custody for involvement in Ashiana housing scheme.

A five-member delegation of the PML-N will attend the APC, which has been organised by the JUI-F.

Raja Zafarul Haq will head the delegation and it will comprise Khawaja Asif, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ayaz Sadiq and Ahsan Iqbal.

On Sunday, Nawaz had declined to become a part of the conference but reserved the final decision till meeting his brother. He held a meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at Jati Umra on Sunday. The meeting lasted for two hours.

 

 
 
 

