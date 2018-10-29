Nawaz to meet Shehbaz on Tuesday

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will meet his brother Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday.

The meeting will be held in the chambers of National Assembly at 12pm.

On Sunday, Nawaz had declined to be a part of JUI-F-led All Parties Conference. He had remarked that he will make a final decision after holding a discussion with his brother. Other PML-N leaders are expected to weigh in on the matter too.

On Monday, an Accountability Court in Lahore granted NAB’s request for an extension in Shehbaz Sharif’s physical remand on Monday morning and has ordered the PML-N president’s remand to be extended till November 7.

Shehbaz’s lawyers said that NAB keeps him in captivity. There are no health facilities, said Shehbaz, adding that NAB’s officials don’t want to tell the truth. He said he is being blackmailed and is not even allowed to read the newspaper.

He said he needed regular medical checkups, which weren’t being allowed.

The opposition leader has been arrested for his involvement in Ashiana housing scam, which was launched during his tenure as Punjab chief minister.