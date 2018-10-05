Nawaz terms Shehbaz’s arrest as PTI’s ‘worst revenge’

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has termed the arrest of his brother Shehbaz Sharif as the ‘worst revenge’ by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Shehbaz Sharif, the opposition leader in the National Assembly, was arrested by the NAB over involvement in Ashiana housing scheme ‘corruption’ scandal.

The NAB said that Shehbaz cancelled the contract of a company that won the bidding for the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme and awarded it to another company, Lahore Casa Developers. This caused a loss of Rs6 million to the national exchequer.

In a statement, Nawaz said that everybody knows that the PTI was responsible for this revenge. He asked the government not to blame his brother for its ‘incompetence’.

The former premier praised Shehbaz Sharif for his work as Punjab chief minister and said that he set a very good precedent. “His arrest is a joke,” he added.