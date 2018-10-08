Nawaz Sharif treason case adjourned till October 22

A full bench, headed by Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, was hearing a case on Monday in which the petitioner is asking for Nawaz to be tried for treason under Article 6 of the Constitution for trying to “defame state institutions” through an interview he gave to Dawn.Abbasi is being tried for not honouring his oath of office by telling Nawaz what happened at a National Security Council meeting.During the hearing Justice Naqvi asked whether Nawaz was in court, to which the former premier stood up. After ascertaining that he was indeed present, he turned to ask whether Cyril Almeida, the Dawn reporter to whom the interview was given, was there.We only put your name on the ECL so you would attend the hearing, Justice Naqvi told Almeida. You’ve presented yourself before the court so we’ll order your name to be taken off the ECL, he added.The court then ordered the journalist’s name to be removed from the list and his non-bailable arrest warrants to be cancelled.PML-N workers and leaders converged outside the court to support Nawaz.