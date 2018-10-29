Nawaz Sharif says he will regret for the rest of his life not meeting Kulsoom before she died

He said it has been difficult for himself and the rest of his family to re-enter the political sphere because of what they've been through. Nawaz and his daughter Maryam were arrested on July 13 when they arrived in Pakistan from London. Begum Kulsoom Nawaz passed away on September 11 at the Harley Street Clinic in London while they were behind bars.“Me, Maryam and all the other members of our family are still in shock,” he said. “I will regret that I wasn't able to speak to Kulsoom or ask about her for the rest of my life,” he said.He asked Prime Minister Imran Khan about the name of the person who asked him for an NRO. On October 24, Prime Minister Khan addressed the nation and said opposition members were looking for an NRO after realising their corruption was going to be exposed.“Shehbaz Sharif didn’t care whether it was summer or winter and worked tirelessly. He had his own unique way of working and you can see the results of his work in Punjab and at a national level,” said Nawaz.“Shehbaz Sharif should be congratulated rather than being put behind bars. There are no charges against him, so why is he being dragged into NAB court?” asked the former prime minister.