Nawaz Sharif, Maryam and Safdar ask the interior ministry to take their names off the ECL

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar have approached the interior ministry to take their names off the Exit Control List.

They have sent three separate letters to the interior ministry to remove their names from the ECL on the basis that no institution ordered their names to be put on the ECL.

The order of the federal government is unconstitutional and illegal, read their letters, adding that keeping their names on the ECL is against Articles 4, 15 and 25 of the Constitution.

Article 4 says people have the right to be dealt with according to the law, Article 15 ensures freedom of movement and Article 25 says everyone is equal in the eyes of the law.

They say that they are law abiding citizens and have been attending court hearings. They also said they have submitted bonds to the court.

In the letter, the Sharifs say that the accountability court II gave them permission to go abroad.