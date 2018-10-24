Nawaz, Maryam issued notices over suspension of jail sentences

Pakistan’s top court has decided to hear a case on the accountability bureau’s petition challenging the jail sentences of the Sharif family.

The Supreme Court issued notices to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, on Wednesday.

The court rejected the request to notice issues to Maryam’s husband, Capt (retd) Safdar. The judges remarked that notices cannot be issued to people with smaller sentences. Safdar was sentenced to one year in prison.

On September 19, the Islamabad High Court suspended the Avenfield reference sentences of Sharif family and ordered their release.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar asked if there were any problems in the 43-page verdict of the high court.

Suspension verdicts cannot be longer than three pages, the NAB lawyer said.

On Monday, NAB had challenged the Islamabad High Court’s decision to suspend the Sharif family’s prison sentences awarded in the Avenfield reference

In its appeal filed to the Supreme Court, the bureau says the high court doesn’t have the jurisdiction to make such a decision under Article 199 of the Constitution.

Article 199 refers to the jurisdiction of the high courts.