Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif couldn’t cast his vote for the by-elections on Sunday, SAMAA TV reported.

The PML-N Quaid had reached a polling station of NA-124 (Lahore) at 4:40pm and was received by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

However, he couldn’t cast his vote as he was not carrying his identity card. Voters are required to carry their CNICs to cast vote.

Over 300 candidates contested the by-elections on 11 NA and 24 provincial assembly seats on Sunday.