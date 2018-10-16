National Highway Authority to auction off 76 cars following austerity drive

October 16, 2018

The National Highway Authority is all set to auction off 76 vehicles, following the austerity drive of the federal government. 

The auction started at 10:30 am at G-10/4 Football Ground, Islamabad, on Tuesday. Communications State Minister Murad Saeed is also attending it.

On September 25, Saeed announced the auction of 246 vehicles of NHA during a meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Communication. The rest of the vehicles will be put up for grabs later in Karachi and Quetta.

The National Highway Authority and the National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) come under the purview of communication secretary.

 
 
 

