NADRA’s website crashes after Naya Pakistan housing scheme forms go online

October 11, 2018

 

Photo: Reuters

The website of the NADRA crashed after it received 10,000 hits a second on the prime minister’s ‘Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme’.

However, it was restored shortly by the NADRA’s IT team.

Over 62,000 forms were downloaded, a NADRA spokesperson said, adding that the page received an overwhelming response from 200,000 users from 174 countries.

Prime Minister Imran Khan officially launched the low-cost housing scheme on October 10. Khan said that programme will not only provide affordable shelter, but also basic facilities.

The form available on the NADRA’s website has been designed to collect data about the applicant’s location of choice, price range, and the number of people who will live in the house.

An amount of Rs 250 will be deposited with every form.

The forms can be submitted from October 22 to December 21, at the district offices of the housing programme in Sukkur, Quetta, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Swat, Islamabad, and Faisalabad.

 
 
 

