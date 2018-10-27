NADRA office to remain open till 11pm for housing scheme form submission

October 27, 2018

The NADRA office in Islamabad will remain open till 11:00pm for people standing in queues to submit the registration forms for the Prime Minister’s “Naya Pakistan housing scheme”.

Adviser to PM Naeemul Haque visited the NADRA office in Islamabad on Saturday and informed the prime minister of the situation outside the office.

NADRA Chairman Usman Mobeen issued instructions to extend the office timings.

Talking to reporters, Naeemul Haque said that the PTI government has promised to construct five million houses and the prime minister has issued clear instructions to make it easy for the people.

 
 
 

