NAB will have to prove itself an impartial institution, says President Alvi

President Arif Alvi has said that NAB will have to prove itself an impartial institution.

“It would be injustice with the people if the government slows down accountability under pressure,” Mr Alvi said in his first interview after becoming president.

The powerful need to be held accountable for corruption and we need to strengthen our institution to do so, he told SAMAA TV.

“Who is corrupt is corrupt and the people will get hurt if we don’t call a chor (thief) a chor,” he added.

The president said that he hopes the PTI government will change the fate of the country in the next five years.

The president said that the government is moving in the right direction and its priorities are fine. “The government will deliver what it promised before the elections.”

He said that he is living in a small portion of President House.

“I am against unnecessary foreign tours,” the president told. “I am going to perform Umrah on my personal expense.”

Don’t politicize CPEC

The US is putting pressure on the IMF to not help Pakistan, the president said.

“They think China is growing more influential in the region,” he added. “There is no need to politicize the CPEC.”

He said that global powers want to give a big stake to India in the region.

Our friendship with China is being strengthened, he added. “Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China will be of vital interest.”