NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif’s son on October 10

October 8, 2018

 

The National Accountability Bureau has summoned Shehbaz Sharif’s son, Salman Shehbaz, to its Lahore office on October 10, Wednesday.

Salman is accused of possessing assets beyond his known source of income.

Shehbaz is already in the NAB’s custody for his alleged involvement in Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing society corruption scandal.

Related:Shehbaz Sharif remanded to NAB custody for 10 days 

According to the NAB, Shehbaz Sharif allegedly cancelled the contract of a company that won the bidding for the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme and awarded it to another company, Lahore Casa Developers. This caused a loss of Rs6 million to the national exchequer. Lahore Casa Developers is a proxy of Paragon City, which is said to be owned by Khawaja Saad Rafique.

 
 

