NAB summons PM Khan’s principal secretary on October 25

The National Accountability Bureau has summoned Prime Minister Imran Khan’s principal secretary Azam Khan for questioning on October 25.

Azam Khan is accused of illegally allotting the land for Malam Jabba resort. He had served as chief secretary in the previous PTI government in the province.

NAB’s chairman had approved his summons on Saturday. Former KP additional secretary Khalid Pervez had already recorded his statement before NAB.

Pervaiz Khattak, the former KP chief minister, was also named in the case.