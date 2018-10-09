NAB summons Ali Jahangir Siddiqui, yet again

The National Accountability Bureau has summoned Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Ali Jahangir Siddiqui, in a case of alleged corruption, SAMAA TV reported Tuesday.

The ambassador has been issued a notice to appear before the anti-corruption watchdog in Pakistan on Oct 19.

Siddiqui is facing charges regarding the role of his company – Azgard Nine Limited – in the alleged manipulation of shares that resulted in a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

In April this year, the ambassador appeared before NAB team and submitted his reply to its queries about the case. However, Siddiqui could not satisfy the panel. This is why he is being summoned again, according to NAB.

On Oct 4, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the federal government had decided to remove Siddiqui.

He said the ambassador was appointed on ‘political grounds’ by the outgoing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government.