NAB raids Sindh information department, seizes advertisement records

October 26, 2018




NAB conducted a raid on Friday afternoon at the office of the Sindh information department in Karachi and seized records relating to advertisements.

The records were from before 2013. The team also questioned the four employees at the office.

NAB says contracts and advertisements were given to preferred people and news outlets. It has taken records relating to those advertisements in newspapers, TV channels, radio stations and other media outlets into its custody.

There are currently four inquiries being investigated by the accountability watchdog relating to advertisements by the information department. One is about corruption during former information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon’s tenure and another relates to fake advertisements.

The team also seized records that were burnt during the Sindh Secretariat fire in February this year. Two sets of records are kept, one at the secretariat and the other at the information department.
 
 
 

