NAB issues arrest warrant for former Sindh LG minister Jam Khan Shoro

October 18, 2018
and

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) issued an arrest warrant for former Sindh local government minister Jam Khan Shoro in a corruption case on Thursday.

The charges against him are of corruption, occupying government land and awarding tenders illegally in local government projects.

NAB said that there are serious corruption charges against him. A team has been formed to arrest Shoro.

The former local government minister has approached the Sindh High Court to seek protective bail. He said he will face the charges against him and cooperate during the inquiry. He also requested the court to stop NAB from arresting him.

Former NAB chief Qamar Zaman Chaudhry had ordered Sindh’s NAB chief to launch an inquiry against the PPP leader in October 2017.

 
 
 

See Also

Shehbaz Sharif returns to the National Assembly floor after a break

October 17, 2018 1:30 pm

Shehbaz Sharif will be taken to National Assembly on Wednesday

October 16, 2018 10:33 pm

Court extends Shehbaz’s remand by two weeks

October 16, 2018 11:10 am

Saad Rafique granted interim bail in the Paragon City case till Oct 24

October 15, 2018 3:52 pm

NAB finds Rs3b in Karachi auto driver’s bank account

October 13, 2018 9:06 pm

CJP, NAB chief take notice of Mujahid Kamran being led into court in handcuffs

October 13, 2018 12:00 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.