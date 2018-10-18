NAB issues arrest warrant for former Sindh LG minister Jam Khan Shoro

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) issued an arrest warrant for former Sindh local government minister Jam Khan Shoro in a corruption case on Thursday.

The charges against him are of corruption, occupying government land and awarding tenders illegally in local government projects.

NAB said that there are serious corruption charges against him. A team has been formed to arrest Shoro.

The former local government minister has approached the Sindh High Court to seek protective bail. He said he will face the charges against him and cooperate during the inquiry. He also requested the court to stop NAB from arresting him.

Former NAB chief Qamar Zaman Chaudhry had ordered Sindh’s NAB chief to launch an inquiry against the PPP leader in October 2017.