NAB has arrested 503 ‘corrupt’ people so far 

Pakistan’s accountability bureau has arrested 503 corrupt people so far to recover looted money.

National Accountability Bureau Chairperson Jabed Iqbal said this in a statement on Sunday.

The bureau has received 44,315 complaints this year so far, he remarked. NAB authorised 1,713 complaint verifications, 877 inquiries, and 227 investigations.

The bureau has recovered Rs2,508 million.

Pakistan’s corruption perception index has decreased from 175 to 116 due to effective steps against corruption, he added.