NAB grills Salman Shehbaz for owning assets beyond income

October 10, 2018

The National Accountability Bureau has grilled Shehbaz Sharif’s son Salman for owning assets beyond his income.

He appeared before the bureau’s Lahore office on Wednesday. A three-member team investigated him for 1.5 hours.

He submitted documents for his businesses. The accountability bureau gave him a questionnaire. He has been given seven days to submit a reply.

Shehbaz, who is currently in NAB’s custody, had remarked that Salman looks after his businesses.

Related:Shehbaz Sharif remanded to NAB custody for 10 days 

According to NAB, Shehbaz Sharif allegedly cancelled the contract of a company that won the bidding for the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme and awarded it to another company, Lahore Casa Developers. This caused a loss of Rs6 million to the national exchequer. Lahore Casa Developers is a proxy of Paragon City, which is said to be owned by Khawaja Saad Rafique.

 
 

