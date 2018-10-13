NAB finds Rs3b in Karachi auto driver’s bank account

Rasheed, an auto driver who lives in Karachi’s low-income locality in Korangi, has recorded his statement before the National Accountability Bureau after Rs3 billion were found in his bank account.

He told investigators that he was an employee at an office on Tariq Road and the same office had opened his bank account.

On September 9, Rs2.25 billion were found in the bank account of a Falooda ice cream seller in Karachi.

Abdul Qadir told the FIA that the bank account did not belong to him.

Related story: Karachi falooda stall owner stumbles onto Rs2b in his account

The Supreme Court had constituted a JIT to investigate the Sindh money laundering corruption scandal involving Omni group’s owner Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed. Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur were also interrogated.