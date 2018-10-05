NAB arrests Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore

Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif was arrested by NAB on Friday afternoon.

He has been arrested over involvement in Ashiana housing scam. The former Punjab chief minister was at the NAB office in Lahore appearing before the bureau in the Saaf Pani case. His white land cruiser returned from the office without Shehbaz in it.

The speaker of the National Assembly has been approached for permission to arrest him. After the speaker grants permission, he will be arrested and taken to the accountability court.

The accused allegedly cancelled the contract of a company that won the bidding for the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme and awarded it to another company, Lahore Casa Developers. This caused a loss of Rs6 million to the national exchequer.

Lahore Casa Developers is the proxy of Paragon City, which is said to be owned by Khawaja Saad Rafique.

“This is just the first arrest,” said Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry. “More people will be held accountable for their actions.”

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hasan Chouhan said that it was NAB’s right to arrest Shehbaz. “Why do they see democracy in danger when they come under scrutiny? The former chief minister is getting the reward of his deeds,” he said.

PML-N leader Uzma Bukhari termed the arrest as “new wave of revenge”. She said that the government is using the anti-graft body for revenge.

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Khursheed Shah said that the government should stop ‘vengeful investigation’. “Arresting a public figure in such a manner is insulting the law,” he remarked.