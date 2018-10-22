NAB challenges Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar’s release in the Supreme Court

NAB has challenged the Islamabad High Court’s decision to suspend the Sharif family’s prison sentences awarded in the Avenfield reference.

In its appeal filed to the Supreme Court, the bureau says the high court doesn’t have the jurisdiction to make such a decision under Article 199 of the Constitution.

Article 199 refers to the jurisdiction of the high courts.

NAB has asked the top court to overturn the decision.

Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar were released from Adiala Jail on September 19 after the Islamabad High Court suspended their sentences.

They were sentenced to 10, seven and one year respectively by an accountability court.