Musharraf will not be arrested when he returns, rules SC

Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf will not be arrested when he returns, said Pakistan’s top court on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court said that Rangers will provide the former president security from the airport to court.

The court was hearing a case on the National Reconciliation Ordinance. The controversial ordinance, which was issued by Musharraf, had granted amnesty to politicians and bureaucrats accused in corruption and money laundering cases filed between January 1, 1986 and October 12, 1999.

“Musharraf will have to appear in court,” said Chief Justice Saqib Nisar. “If he agrees to come on his own, then we will ensure his security.”

Akhtar Shah, who is Musharraf’s lawyer, said that his client has a serious medical condition. “Judges can review his report in their chambers,” he said.

The court ordered Shah to submit Musharraf’s report. The next hearing will be held on October 11, Thursday.