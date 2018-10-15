Musharraf says he won’t record his statement via video link in the treason case

A judicial commission has been formed to record General (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s statement in a treason case after he declined to record it via video link.

A special court was hearing on Monday the case in which Musharraf was charged on March 21, 2014 for suspending the Constitution in 2007. Musharraf has pleaded not guilty and said the charges are politically motivated.

The commission will travel abroad to record his statement under Section 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The law allows the accused to explain the charges against him.

Musharraf’s lawyer Salman Safdar said that his client wants to record statement in person but he is suffering from an ailment.

Justice Yawar Ali asked if Musharraf has been diagnosed with cancer, to which Safdar replied that he has cardiac issues.

Justice Ali said that he can’t be a part of the commission as he is approaching retirement. The next hearing will be on November 14, Wednesday.