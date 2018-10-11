Mushahidullah’s brother transferred to Pakistan after illegal appointment accusation

October 11, 2018

The brother of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Mushahidullah has been asked to return following Fawad Chaudhry’s accusations that he was appointed illegally. 

Sajidullah was working Pakistan International Airlines station manager at London’s Heathrow airport.

He remarked that he has been called without any notice. “I am being punished for being Mushahidullah’s brother,” he said. Sajidullah said that it has never happened that a person has been called without sending his replacement first.

Mushahidullah said that this is a part of ‘revenge investigation’ against him. The information minister told the Senate that Mushahidullah’s four brothers were appointed in the national carrier. The PML-N leader said that he has only one brother in PIA.

Related: Senate in uproar after Fawad Chaudhry declines to aplogise to Mushahidullah

According to the documents submitted by Chaudhry, Mushahidullah joined PIA as a loader in 1990. His three brothers were also a part of the organisation. Mujahidullah joined as a flight steward in 1980, Rashidullah joined as a traffic assistant in 1978, and Sajidullah as a trainee officer in 1988.

Ahmed Nadeem Pasha, Mushahidullah’s brother-in-law, and Muttillah Khan, his cousin, also joined it in 1976 and 1978, respectively.

 
 
 

