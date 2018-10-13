Multan opens e-library for senior citizens, women

October 13, 2018




The Punjab government has opened an e-library in Multan with 30 laptops, 15 tablets and free wifi for senior citizens and homemakers. 

People can access a large variety of e-books as well as 3,000 hardcover books in Urdu and English. The online and offline collections include magazines, literature, fiction, comic books, research papers and their archives.



The membership is free for the first 10,000 people. And 1,000 people have already been given membership in the past five days. It is open to people of all age groups.

The library provides language courses for free as well.
 
 
 

