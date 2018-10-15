Motorcyclist hit by US consulate vehicle in Karachi

The accident occurred in Karachi's PIDC. A woman official of the consulate was driving the vehicle.The motorcyclist, who works as a labourer, has been identified as Jabbar Hussain. He has been shifted to a hospital.The police have reached and further investigation is under way.On April 7, a bike rider was killed in the federal capital after he was hit by the vehicle of a US diplomat. Police said Colonel Joseph Emanuel, the US military attaché was driving the car that hit a motorbike, killing one on the spot and injuring another.The 22-year-old deceased, Ateeq Baig, was an intermediate student.(Report: Mansur Mugheri)