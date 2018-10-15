Motorcyclist hit by US consulate vehicle in Karachi

A motorcyclist was injured after being hit by a vehicle of US consulate on Monday.
The accident occurred in Karachi's PIDC. A woman official of the consulate was driving the vehicle.
The motorcyclist, who works as a labourer, has been identified as Jabbar Hussain. He has been shifted to a hospital.
The police have reached and further investigation is under way.
On April 7, a bike rider was killed in the federal capital after he was hit by the vehicle of a US diplomat. Police said Colonel Joseph Emanuel, the US military attaché was driving the car that hit a motorbike, killing one on the spot and injuring another.
The 22-year-old deceased, Ateeq Baig, was an intermediate student.
(Report: Mansur Mugheri)