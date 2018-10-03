‘Money laundering’: Sindh govt asked to provide details about sugar mill subsidies

Investigators are further tightening the noose around the Omni Group in the alleged money laundering case.

The Supreme Court has formed a team to probe the alleged money laundering through a chain of ‘fake accounts’.

On Wednesday, a joint investigation team directed the Sindh government to submit details about the subsidy awarded to sugar mills since 2012.

Reports said 14 out of 30 sugar mills are owned by Omni Group head Anwar Majeed, who is a close aide of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. He was arrested Aug 15.

The Sindh Chief Secretary, through a letter, has been directed to file details of all sugar mills and the subsidy.

How much sugar has been purchased from the mills since 2012? What’s the cost? Who approved the subsidy? asks the JIT.

Travel ban

The government has put the names of Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani on the Exit Control List, barring them from leaving the country.

They are under trial in a case of money laundering and fake bank accounts.

The names of Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and 85 others accused in a money laundering case have been put on the Provisional National Immigration List.

They will now have to get the court and interior ministry’s approval before flying abroad.

‘Fake accounts’

The JIT is investigating the ownership of accounts allegedly used to illegally transfer millions of rupees abroad. They are looking into people who made transactions and companies.

The JIT includes officials from the National Accountability Bureau and the Federal Investigation Agency.

The investigation team has stated in its progress report that 47 companies found associated with fake accounts are owned by the Omni Group.

The JIT has summoned a record of 34 companies, including the Zardari Group, from NAB, and a 10-year record from the Sindh chief secretary.